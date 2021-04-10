ATHENS – Members of Athens United Methodist Church held the church’s monthly drive-through food pantry and take out meal on Thursday for residents of the Sayre and Athens school districts.
Betty Bump has been coordinating the food pantry since 2015, but she recalls the pantry first opening back in 2005.
The logistics of the monthly giveaway changed around the beginning of this year, according to Bump, when they switched to a drive-through format.
“It works out much better,” said Bump.
Residents simply drive up and show their ID, then volunteers from the church carry out the food and load it into the vehicle.
“It’s a pretty good mission project,” said Bump, who figures the pantry provides food for around 100 families each month.
Bump noted an increase in people coming out to the food pantry since they moved their operation to the parking lot.
“At one point we had to have traffic control because they were blocking the street,” Bump recalled.
In addition to Bump, the staff of the pantry includes a finance accountant, a statistician, and of course the volunteers who direct traffic, check in residents, carry groceries, and more.
“We have probably 15 to 18 volunteers every time,” said Bump.
While the food pantry provides groceries for the community at the front of the church each month, more volunteers prepare a free hot meal in the back of the church.
The free fellowship meal is actually part of The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches program, where every Thursday residents of the Valley can find a free meal at one of the area churches.
“I think the important thing is that we didn’t let up after the (pandemic),” said Joyce Roof, coordinator of the free meal program. “We had to do it differently, but we’ve continued to do it.”
The Athens UMC food pantry is open on the second Thursday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. The free hot meal is served during the second shift.
Other churches in the Bridge program include Waverly United Methodist, Blessed Trinity at St. James, Sayre Church of the Redeemer, Valley United Presbyterian, and the Salvation Army.
For more information about the Bridge program or to see the schedule of churches, visit www.thevalleybridge.com or email meals@thevalleybridge.org.
