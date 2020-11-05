The incumbents in the Morning Times’ coverage area have all retained their seats following Tuesday’s general election.
In Pennsylvania, longtime Republican State Rep. Tina Pickett will head back to Harrisburg after cruising to a win on Tuesday.
Pickett earned 86.68 percent with 24,211 votes, while Libertarian Larry Frey had 13.32 percent with 3,722 votes.
Republicans also held onto the State Senate seat in the 23rd district as Gene Yaw once again rolled to an electoral victory.
Yaw won the seat with 73.17 percent (85,233 votes), while challenger Jackie Baker, a Democrat, received just 31,254 votes (26.83 percent).
At the federal level, Republican Fred Keller will return to Washington after defeating Democrat Lee Griffin by a large margin.
Keller received 232,901 votes for 71.39 percent, while Griffin had 93,337 votes for 28.61 percent.
“I am extremely grateful to have the confidence of the outstanding, hard-working people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said on Tuesday night. “Since coming to Congress, our team has worked to advance policies that help small businesses and workers succeed, support our farmers, build upon Pennsylvania’s energy industry, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our veterans receive the benefits and care they earned. Thank you to the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania for their continued trust, support, and friendship.”
In New York, longtime Republican Congressman Tom Reed once again won re-election as he took down Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the race for the 23rd congressional district seat.
Reed won with 61.23 percent as he earned the vote of 160,131 residents. Mitrano came in with 34.78 percent or 90,959 votes.
Reed declared victory in front of a group of supporters and members of the media at his campaign headquarters in Corning on Tuesday.
“We are truly honored to see so many people across the district come out to support us with their vote. Since I was first elected to be their voice in Washington, my priority has and will always be delivering for the people of the 23rd district,” said Reed.
“As we look to continue combating COVID-19 and reigniting our economy, that fundamental commitment to service will continue to guide our work. We must now come together as Americans, regardless of party, and unite in our determination to work together to make this nation a more perfect union. We thank my opponent for a well-fought race,” Reed added.
