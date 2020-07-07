SOUTH WAVERLY — During Monday’s South Waverly Borough Council meeting, Sayre Borough Police Chief Dan Reynolds talked about his department’s experience with COVID-19.
According to Reynolds, members of the department had been exposed to the coronavirus after coming into contact with a suspect who had the virus back in March.
“There was a lot of us in the department affected by COVID. Most of us caught it from an individual that we arrested back in March who was from the New York City area,” Reynolds said Monday.
“(The suspect) apparently walked out of the quarantine. He was arrested the week before that in New York City with like $400,000 worth of drugs and they sent him to a rehab — that’s New York state bail for you — and he just walked away,” Reynolds continued. “Unfortunately, he stole a car, took a right off the exit and ended up in Sayre in a chase with us, and unfortunately, we dealt with him and a number of us caught it from him.”
Reynolds told the borough council that just under half the department was affected by the virus.
“At one point, we were down about 45 percent of the department. Luckily, everyone came back healthy and cleared,” Reynolds said. “Nobody was hospitalized or anything like that, but it was just very uncomfortable for 15 days ... until most people got over the symptoms.”
Reynolds explained that testing was hard to come by early on because none of the Sayre police officers were exhibiting a key symptom.
“In the beginning, it was very difficult to get tested. Unless you had a certain symptom you weren’t getting tested and most of us didn’t have that symptom. Most of us did not have shortness of breath and that was the key thing they were going to test you on,” he said. “Like I said, we were very fortunate that it was nothing serious as far as the illness.”
Members of the South Waverly Borough Council and Mayor Tim Hickey thanked Reynolds for the department’s efforts during the pandemic.
