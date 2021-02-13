The winter storm that dumped over 40 inches of snow in some parts of the Valley in December had a serious impact on the wallets of local municipalities.
Between Athens Borough, Athens, Township, Sayre, South Waverly and Waverly, the December storm cost $136,362 in terms of cleaning up the streets throughout the Valley.
Sayre Borough had the highest costs as officials said the borough paid $34,165 in expenses for contractor services and $18,787 for Borough DPW staff — totaling more than $52,952.
“The December storm was very expensive for us,” said Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett.
“We anticipate a least one downtown clean-out when we develop our annual budget but we could have never anticipated the December storm and it certainly had a negative impact on our 2020 budget,” Jarrett continued.
Jarrett explained that a downtown clean-out after a storm of more than a foot of snow would cost the borough $800 to $1,000 per hour in combined contractor and borough labor and equipment.
“We generally clean-out on a Sunday to reduce impact on businesses and traffic but that results in overtime costs for DPW staff and the contractor,” Jarrett said. “With the amount of snow that fell in the December storm, we cleaned out the downtown on Sunday (Dec. 18) brought the contractors back in on Monday and Tuesday to help with remove snow from the more narrow streets.”
Athens Township officials said the storm cost them $31,000, while Athens Borough reported the cost was near $35,000.
“The December snow storm costs for Athens Borough was near $35,000,” said Athens Borough Manager Mark Burgess. “As for the budget, Governor Wolf issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on December 15, 2020 that may provide funding form the State to help offset the costs.”
South Waverly officials reported its costs for the December storm at $9,057.88.
“As far as what this storm did to our budget for roads moving forward? We did not modify our snow removal budget for 2021 or going forward as this type of storm is an atypical storm and you cannot predict these type of events,” South Waverly officials said in a statement. “And based on historic storms our cost for snow removal during this event was significantly higher than what we typically spend on storms that produce over a foot of snow. Unlike other municipalities in area we do not have large downtown area that requires extensive cleanup and snow to be hauled after a major snow fall.”
Officials from the Village of Waverly noted that workers were on the clock for 322 hours to plow, salt and remove snow from the business district. While the amount of salt used was not available, Waverly is not over budget at this point.
The 322 hours of work — which included 99 1/2 hours of overtime — cost a total of $8,352.01, according to the village.
