LITCHFIELD — An Ulster man is dead following a single-car accident on Cotton Hollow Road in Litchfield Township on Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Christopher J. Bishop was traveling west on Cotton Hollow Road in Litchfield when he lost control of his vehicle at around 8:26 a.m. on Saturday.

Police noted that the crash occurred just east of North Rome Road on Cotton Hollow.

"(Bishop) was attempting to navigate a right hand curve and lost control of the vehicle," police said in their report.

The car then rotated clockwise until the 12 o'clock position of the vehicle was facing the North and subsequently crashed into an embankment, according to police.

"(Bishop's car) then overturned onto the driver side and subsequently came to a final rest after crashing into a tree which impacted the mid roof of the vehicle," police said.

Bishop was declared deceased on scene, according to police.

