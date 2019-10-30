TOWANDA — Bradford County veterans and their families will have a chance to celebrate military service this holiday season.
The Towanda VFW Post 1568 will be placing a “Remembrance Tree” in the Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda. The tree will display dog tags that list the name and military branch of a Bradford County veteran.
Any veteran, past or present, who resided in Bradford County is eligible to be a part of the Remembrance Tree for free.
The tree will then be put up for display during a special ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The deadline to apply for the Remembrance Tree is Nov. 1. Those looking for more information are asked to contact Vicki at 570-250-0688.
