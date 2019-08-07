SOUTH WAVERLY — “Where is our police coverage?”
That was the question posed to the South Waverly Borough Council by a resident during Monday’s meeting.
South Waverly disbanded its police department in 2010 in order to save money and has since used the Sayre Borough Police Department for coverage.
The resident complained that three cars have constantly been driving around the streets of South Waverly at extremely high speeds.
“We are paying for (police) coverage and not getting it,” the resident said. “Morning, noon, late at night, it’s just like a drag strip — it’s just like Chemung Speedrome. Somebody is going to get killed and we just got a number of families who have kids in our neighborhood.”
There were 16 traffic warnings and citations issued in South Waverly last month, according to the council’s police report.
Council president Cori Lasco pointed out that in the past South Waverly had speed checking signs posted on streets in the borough.
Mayor Tim Hickey said he recently spoke with Sayre Borough Police Chief Dan Reynolds about those signs and that he was told they would be going up soon.
Hickey assured the council and the concerned resident that he would further address the issue of police coverage with Reynolds.
In other news:
- One resident thanked the council for putting in the track next to the playground. “I use it every day and I hope a lot of other people do too,” the resident said.
- Another resident complained about a property with an overgrown lawn. According to the council, the problem is the property owner passed away and there is no one listed as the executor of the estate. It could take up to a year to work out the problem and get the property sold.
- The council set dates for a pair of budget workshops. The first will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. The second will be before the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
