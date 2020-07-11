The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,009 new cases on Friday, marking the first time that daily number has surpassed 1,000 in two months.
In Bradford County, the number of COVID-19 cases was 59 on Friday, according to the Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 52 are confirmed.
Pennsylvania has nearly 94,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 6,800 related deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County was reported to be 166 on Friday, according to a press release.
Twelve cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 130, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chemung County increased to 121 on Friday.
Five of the cases are currently active.
Three people in the county have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and 113 have recovered.
Over 422,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 32,000 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.