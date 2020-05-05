OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County has increased to 107, according to a press release issued on Monday.
A great deal of the cases are at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, which is where at least 10 coronavirus deaths are confirmed to have taken place.
The total COVID-19 death toll in Tioga County is 14.
Additionally, 87 people are in mandatory quarantine, and 32 have recovered.
In Chemung County, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 over the weekend, and is currently at 102.
Four people are currently hospitalized, and one person has died.
Chemung County has seen 62 recoveries, accounting for over half of the confirmed cases.
Over 326,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 25,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
The numbers are lower across the border in Pennsylvania.
Bradford County now has 35 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, nearly half of which (16) are in Sayre, according to the State Department of Health.
The death toll in Bradford County is two.
The county will transition to the “yellow phase” of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan on May 8, meaning that the virus has been mitigated in the area.
There are 24 counties that will begin reopening, while the rest will remain in the “red phase” until conditions improve.
The state has seen over 50,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 2,800 people have died.
