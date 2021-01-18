Drug possession

Jeremy J. Wilkinson, 46, of Ulster Township, was charged for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without being registered, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to a Dandy Mart in Ulster Township at about 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 3 following a call about a suspicious person.

Wilkinson was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of his person determined that he was in possession of a controlled substance.

Wilkinson was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day and was unable to post a $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Stolen welder

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are currently investigating the theft of a welder stolen from the garage of a Tuscarora Township residence.

The Hobart Handler 140 welder is valued at $570.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.

