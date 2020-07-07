WAVERLY — The Summer Reading Program at Waverly Free Library will be held virtually this year, according to a press release from the library.
“Our Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will be virtual this year and kicks off tonight with a performance by Moreland the Magician via Zoom. The link can be found on our Facebook page, and the program begins at 6:30 p.m,” the press release said.
Summer Reading Program participants of all ages can register and keep track of your reading and learning activities through the ReadSquared platform, through which participants can earn books and prizes.
The daily program, Page Turner Adventures, continues through the end of summer. Register at https://www.facebook.com/groups/643667763029174/.
For the foreseeable future, the libary’s Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. The library will set up a pickup time so people can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection.
“However, the WiFi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience,” the press release added.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and weekly deliveries will resume on July 21.
The library continues to add new material to its collections, including:
Adult fiction – “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan; “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager; “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia; “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan; “Into Darkness” by Terry Goodkind; “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle; “Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes; “After Sundown” by Linda Howard and Linda Jones; “It’s Not All Downhill from Here” by Terry McMillan; “Hidden Salem” by Kay Hooper; “Devoted” by Deam Koontz; “One Fatal Flaw” by Anne Perry; “Fearless” by Fern Michaels; and “The Final Deception” by Heather Graham.
Young Adult fiction – “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo.
DVDs – “Trolls World Tour.”
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
