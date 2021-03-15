ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Athens Township Police Department are searching for a missing teen.
Logan Talada, 17, was last seen on Feb. 3, according to the center.
He is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Athens Township police at (570) 888-2200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.