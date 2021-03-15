ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Athens Township Police Department are searching for a missing teen.

Logan Talada, 17, was last seen on Feb. 3, according to the center.

He is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Athens Township police at (570) 888-2200.

