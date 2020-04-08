Fish on! Pa. trout season gets early opening

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials abruptly opened the state’s trout season Tuesday morning in an effort to reduce opening-day crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
PFBC officials, in in consultation with governor’s office, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), opened the season at 8 a.m. yesterday.
The move essentially cancels the April 11 youth season and also trumps the planned April 18 regular-season kickoff.
Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer, calling the move “another disruption to tradition,” said it was made “in the best interest of public health and safety.
“We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time,” Schaeffer said. “The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you.”
Not all area waters have received their stocking of trout, and the Fish and Boat Commission’s website had not listed which waters have already received fish.
Nor will the stocking list be published.
“To further discourage group gatherings, a stocking schedule and list of waters that have been stocked will not be provided to the public this season,” the commission said in a news release. “Anglers should also be aware that public access to some waters may be restricted by the landowner or local municipal government.”
Commission officials reminded anglers and boaters to follow social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Stay-at-Home” order in response to the COVID-19 situation.
The stay-at-home order, however, doesn’t restrict neccessary travel, and outdoor activities such as fishing are allowed.
Anglers were urged to limit travel by fishing close to home; cover their faces with a mask or other cloth covering; keep a distance of at least six feet from others (the length of arm with an outstretched fishing rod is a good guide); only go fishing with members of their families living in the same household; and never share fishing gear with others.
If another angler is in an area you intended to fish, you should move on to another spot, officials advised.
While the DCNR is encouraging people to fish and conduct other outdoor recreation within 15 minutes of their homes, that’s not always a possibility in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Anglers should note that state park facilities, including restrooms may be closed.
“Outdoor recreational activities, including fishing, lift our spirits and help relieve stress, but they need to be done with attention to social distancing guidelines to help protect ourselves and others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “That means practicing physical distancing of six feet, avoiding crowds and staying close to home and being prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer.”
Non-resident Pennsylvania fishing license holders should comply with the CDC travel advisory, urging residents in several states, including New York and New Jersey, to refrain from non-essential domestic travel.
Fish and Boat Commission officials said in a news release the decision to immediately open trout season was “intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked.”
There had been some instances across the state where anglers had been illegally fishing in stocked trout waters ahead of the planned April 18 opener.
