ATHENS — Valley Energy’s expansion into East Athens is nearing the finish line.
The natural gas service provider is expected to wrap up its infrastructure project over the next two weeks, with final landscape and paving restoration to be completed in the spring, Valley Energy President and CEO Ed Rogers confirmed Wednesday.
The $1.8 million project, which started last year thanks to an $850,000 state grant, expands natural gas service for heating residential homes into East Athens via the installation of 18,000 feet of pipe beneath the Susquehanna River.
The endeavor is expected to bring significant cost savings to residents on that side of the river, said Rogers.
“A typical residential heating customer can save approximately 45 percent on their annual heating costs by switching to natural gas,” he said.
To help pay for the project — in addition to the grant — Valley Energy will charge East Athens residents a monthly fee of $39.70, according to Rogers. However, during a public hearing in December 2018, Rogers noted that customers who make the switch could see annual savings of at least $1,000 even with the charge.
Depending on how many people signed up for the natural gas service, that charge would last about 10 years.
Specifically, the project calls for a four-inch natural gas main to be installed running south along South Thomas Avenue in Sayre before traversing beneath the Susquehanna River just north of the Valley Joint Sewage Treatment Plant with a six-inch main.
The main would travel through a field before splitting in a north and south direction on Riverside Drive, where a two-inch main would travel north for a short distance and a four-inch main would travel south along that roadway.
The main would then split again and traverse next to Glen Valley Road in both directions — traveling the entire length of that roadway easterly.
From there, the main would connect to Kirby Street, Front Street, Sierra View Road, Eaglewood Drive and a portion of Moore Road.
Rogers added that Valley Energy is projecting to serve over 90 customers in the East Athens area.
“The response has been very positive and the residents have been very understanding and patient with or efforts during the project in expanding to the area,” he said.
