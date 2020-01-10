OWEGO — The new decade brings a change to Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA) leadership.
The TCIDA Board of Directors held their annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, at which time the board voted in the 2020 slate of officers.
Jenny Ceccherelli has been appointed Chairperson of the TCIDA; a position that has been held for the past six years by Ralph Kelsey. Mr. Kelsey recently resigned his position on the TCIDA after 22 years of dedicated service.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue the mission of the Tioga County IDA; particularly in advancing job opportunities and focusing on the general prosperity and economic welfare of Tioga County” said Ceccherelli.
Ceccherelli was first appointed to the TCIDA as a Board Member in 2017 and also serves as the Chair of the Governance Committee.
The TCIDA meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.