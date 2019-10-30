TOWANDA — When Bradford County voters take to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, they will be deciding who will replace longtime District Attorney Dan Barrett.
Republicans Chad Salsman, a former Adams County prosecutor and longtime criminal defense lawyer, and current First Assistant District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey will be on the ballot as they look to become the county’s top prosecutor.
Ondrey squared off with Salsman in the Republican primary back in May with Salsman earning the nomination with 3,546 votes or 52.14 percent of the vote. Ondrey finished with 3,245 votes or 47.71 percent.
However, Ondrey received the Democratic nomination with 356 write-in votes, compared to just 100 write-in votes collected by Salsman.
Ondrey announced in June that he would accept the Democratic nomination and challenge Salsman in November.
“Upon receiving official notification that I received the majority of the write-in votes on the Democratic ticket, I have filed an acceptance of the nomination and will be on the ballot for the November 5, 2019 election,” Ondrey said in a press release. “Since the numbers were extremely close, I am formally announcing that I will continue my campaign to serve the people of Bradford County as District Attorney.”
The general election race could be a tight one as well as Salsman received just 45 more votes than Ondrey in the primary when counting all Democratic and Republican votes.
Ondrey, who has been a practicing attorney since 1982, has spent 18 years working as Bradford County’s first assistant district attorney — working under Barrett, Stephen Downs and Robert Fleury.
Ondrey has been a resident of Bradford County since 1985. He is married to county native Teresa Ross Ondrey and has raised four children — Maggie, Sean, Chris, and Lizzy — in the county.
He is actively involved in the community serving on the board of directors of ARCC and Futures Community Support Services as well as having served on the board of directors of Penn York Opportunities and Partners in Family and Community Development. He has coached youth soccer and Little League. He worked the scoring table at Athens High School home swim meets as the announcer. He taught paralegal classes for Penn State’s extension program in Towanda.
Ondrey has been actively involved in the Bradford County Bar Association, serving as the secretary/treasurer from 1991 to 1992 and he is currently the president of the bar association. He has also been the editor of the Bradford County Law Journal. He has served as a member of the Judicial Election Investigation Panel for the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Ondrey has chaired the Bradford County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and has been a member of the Bradford County Treatment Court Team since its inception.
Salsman, the founder and owner of the Law Office of Chad M. Salsman, is a 1994 graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School and holds degrees from Lehigh University and the Widener University School of Law.
Salsman started his career in the Adams County District Attorney’s office before returning to Bradford County and working in private practice as a defense attorney.
Married for 15 years to his wife, Susan, the Salsmans are the parents of three young daughters and reside together in Wyalusing Township with their dog, Snickers.
Salsman has been an active member of his community, serving for over 12 years on the Wyalusing School Board and he is currently its president. He represents Wyalusing Township on the Bradford County Republican Committee, serving at times as secretary and chairman of the committee. Salsman is a co-vice chairman of the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life, a local pro-life organization. He also serves as vice-chairman of the missions committee in his capacity as a member of Braintrim Baptist Church.
Both Ondrey and Salsman were emailed a questionnaire during the primary election. The Morning Times has elected to re-run their answers before Tuesday’s general election:
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Ondrey: I have been an assistant district attorney for over 18 years. I have learned over the 18 years what is needed to be an effective district attorney. I want to make Bradford County safer. I want to attack the drug problem plaguing our county. I am ready to undertake the responsibility of being the chief law enforcement officer.
Salsman: My daughters are the reasons I am seeking this office. They are ages 14, 11, and 9. I want both my family and yours to feel safe living in Bradford County. I will be a tough but fair district Attorney who always seeks justice for crime victims while protecting our constitutional rights.
What best qualifies you for the position of district attorney?
Ondrey: My 18 plus years of experience as an assistant district attorney and my 36 years of experience as a lawyer best qualifies me for the position of the district attorney. I have developed knowledge of the law, excellent working relationships with the police and empathy for the needs of the victims. I am respected in the legal community for my honesty, integrity and preparations.
Salsman: I have been an attorney for nearly 18 years, serving as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. I have the ability to see both sides of a case and evaluate its strengths and weaknesses. Being a native of Bradford County, I also understand how local juries think. When I’m speaking to a jury, I am completely comfortable because it is just like talking to my neighbors, friends and family.
Trial preparation is very important and that is what I emphasize. My track record of success in criminal cases is proof that I am good at what I do. I enjoy being in a courtroom and I am excited to use my abilities to again seek justice for victims.
What is your philosophy on plea bargains?
Ondrey: The number of cases filed and the limited trial time (one week per month) makes plea bargaining necessary and all district attorneys throughout the state make plea bargains. That being said, not all cases are as serious as others and there are sentencing guidelines that contain the range of sentence a defendant is facing on a particular case.
When a defendant is willing to acknowledge their guilt and accept the punishment, they should be allowed to do so in most cases. I will be prepared for trial and not hesitate to take one to trial. I promise the public that I will seek convictions for the most serious offenses which the evidence supports and to seek justice for victims of crimes to the extent the case will support.
Salsman: Plea bargains are one of many tools available to a prosecutor to get justice for crime victims, but they should be used only when needed. When a crime occurs, charges should be filed against the alleged perpetrator that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
At times, however, the situation changes between the time charges are being filed and the trial, making the likelihood of conviction less certain. For example, there are situations where a victim of crime may be the only witness. After reporting the incident, they may change their mind about testifying against the perpetrator. This can occur in a situation where the victim simply cannot emotionally handle reliving the experience in a courtroom. In an instance like that, we have to evaluate whether greater harm would be made to the victim by compelling them to testify versus protecting them from having to relive the experience. Regardless of the circumstance, no plea bargain should be sought without consulting the victim. The victim should always be the focus, never the afterthought.
What are your plans to address the increasing caseload that the district attorney’s office has been dealing with over the past few years?
Ondrey: I will work with my staff to ensure justice is swift and sure, and to seek sentences to repeat offenders that protect the public for as long as possible. The deterrent effect of serious sentences for serious cases and rehabilitation of first-time offenders for less serious crimes would reduce the numbers going forward. I created a “DUI Day” which has moved DUIs through the system quicker. The number of days from arrest to final resolution is shorter than most other comparable counties.
Salsman: We have a serious drug epidemic in Bradford County. To combat this, I want to explore the idea of reviving the local drug task force. We have not had one in Bradford County for many, many years. By getting more of the drug dealers off the streets, it will make our county safer. Combined with increased enforcement, we also need to increase education of the dangers of drugs. I would like to partner with other agencies to bring more information to the students in schools. This will pay dividends in the future. Finally, we need to continue to utilize addiction treatment resources like the Treatment Court to prevent recidivism. The goal is not simply to manage crime, but actually reduce it.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Ondrey: I am the most qualified candidate for the office of district attorney. My experience and knowledge of the law make me an effective prosecutor. I have earned the respect of the law enforcement community and the legal community in general. I will work with police and treatment providers to make Bradford County drug free. I have presented thousands of criminal cases and I am ready to prosecute thousands more. I will continue to work hard and always give my best effort to the people of Bradford County. Together with the citizens of Bradford County we can make a difference.
Salsman: Although very experienced, I am young and energetic enough to be a very hands-on district attorney. I have robust support from many law enforcement officers, including many of the deputy sheriffs. We need a change in the district attorney’s office. I want to improve communication and relationships with the state and local police. The police and the prosecutors are all on the same team. Cooperation and partnership from the very beginning of a case is vital. Justice for victims and protection of our community hangs in the balance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.