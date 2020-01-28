On Friday evening, Sayre High School hosted the annual Bradford/Sullivan Bi-county Band Concert, which featured musicians and performances from junior and senior high band members from school districts all over Bradford and Sullivan counties. Additionally, Sayre band member Julian Shay (pictured at left) was awarded the Bradford/Sullivan County Music Educators Association’s Outstanding Senior Award Scholarship at the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.