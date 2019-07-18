SAYRE — On Saturday July 27, renowned local historian Joyce M. Tice will be the speaker for the genealogy workshop hosted by the Sayre Historical Society.
The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the Henry Farley Community Room of the Sayre Museum.
Joyce Tice founded and maintains the Tri-Counties Genealogy and History Site which is a search engine for 18,000 pages of resource materials and tools for Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania and Chemung County, New York.
The site is dedicated to preserving the memory of our pioneer ancestors and the history of the area in which they lived. Tice encourages people to look at the whole environment to understand the lives these women and men lived, the hardships they endured when the area was under development, and the lasting contribution they made in their lives to the world in which we now live. The function of the site is education, preservation of historic materials, and distribution with ease to the public.
Joyce is also the founder and executive director of the History Center on Main Street in Mansfield. The History Center operates in two locations both on Main Street. The holdings of the museum include business memorabilia of the greater Mansfield area, a history-genealogy library, extensive family files in the genealogy room, and tens of thousands of photos and postcards arranged in albums and in a movie version.
Joyce will be speaking at the Sayre Genealogy Workshop about her website and museum and how genealogy has changed the environment.
This event is free to the public and will be an excellent opportunity for beginners and seasoned genealogists to hear Joyce Tice tell her story and gain some insight on how to start or continue with your own search.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Station in downtown Sayre. The membership-supported organization is staffed by volunteers and funded in part by the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
Upcoming events include “History Under the Stars” on Saturday, August 24, History Fair on Saturday September 7 and the rededication of the Dough Boy in Howard Elmer Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the erection of the monument on Saturday September 14, at 1 p.m.
Visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook for more information.
