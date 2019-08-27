NICHOLS — The Nichols Village Board on Monday reviewed the progress on the Community Rising projects, and noted that the renovations at Kirby Park will be complete for the municipality’s Labor Day celebration.
Regarding the Community Rising projects, village Mayor Leslie Pelotte said the emergency preparedness aspects are moving forward.
“Things are moving, and they’re busy,” said Pelotte.
Specifically, she noted that propane tanks and wiring are installed at both the village hall and the former elementary school, which will serve as an emergency shelter.
Pelotte noted that facility will be operated by volunteers for the first 24 to 48 hours; after which time, the Red Cross would take over operations.
In terms of renovations of the fire house, “it’s in the paperwork stage, but it’s going through the stages,” Pelotte said.
Renovations at Kirby Park have been moving along quickly, as Pelotte noted the crews are working “very hard” to wrap things up for Old Home Day on Monday, Sept. 2.
The 108th annual event is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
A parade will open the festivities of the day, which include kids activities, vendors, live entertainment, chicken barbecue and food.
There will be an inflatable bounce house and slide, face painting, carnival games, pony rides, and more.
“They will be setting up Sunday and picking up later on Monday,” she explained. “They’re usually out by evening.”
Pelotte added that anyone willing to lend a hand with the event is appreciated.
