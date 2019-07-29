Mo songs, mo money to fight LFS

SAYRE — Much like a band, the annual Mo Songs for Kerry fundraiser has been on tour for much of its six years’ existence.
And its tour throughout the Valley added another stop on Saturday at the Sayre VFW after spending previous years at the South Waverly Borough Hall and East Waverly Park.
“The VFW donated their facility to us to have the event here, and we’re very grateful for that,” said organizer Kathy Higgins.
Higgins and her husband, James, have hosted the event each summer for the last six years to raise money and fight Li Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), a genetic disorder that disables the body’s cancer suppressor gene, which claimed the lives of two of their daughters.
So this year, Mo Songs for Kerry looked to raise money to send teens suffering from LFS to a specialized treatment center in Boston. Prior to Saturday’s event, enough money has been raised to send two youths from Brazil and one other from Colorado to Boston.
“We want to get enough money to send 20 teens to Boston,” Higgins said. “And we’re trying to accomplish this through this event and to keep changing things up and make it interesting.”
In addition to the change in venue, the event carried a Woodstock theme in honor of the iconic festival’s 50th anniversary and honored the decades of the 60s and 80s with specific trivia, games from the time periods and lots of music.
Mo Songs also featured lots of games and activities, along with barbecued food and a silent auction that included items and gift cards donated by local businesses.
Anyone looking to donate to Mo Songs for Kerry can contact Higgins at MoSongs4Kerry@gmail.com or 607-742-9989.
