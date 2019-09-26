SAYRE — A 29-year-old Sayre man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail following an alleged burglary that took place at a South Lehigh Avenue residence in Sayre.
According to Sayre Police, Daniel James Bustin was charged with burglary, a first-degree felony; criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, a second-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanors.
Police explained that the incident took place sometime between July 17 and Aug. 4 after officers responded to a report of a burglary at a South Lehigh Avenue residence.
The homeowners of the resident told police that they had been out of town between those dates, and when they returned, they had discovered that the interior door of their basement had been broken and multiple things were missing, including $21,700 in cash, $63 in rolled quarters, $40 in winning scratch-off tickets, two full bottles of Oxycodone, a wedding band, two necklaces and one wicker garbage can.
Through further investigation, officers learned that Bustin had been living in a neighbor’s garage area, and have moved out while the homeowners were on vacation and moved into an apartment above the former Flat Iron.
While investigating the incident, police also discovered that Bustin had also purchased a cell phone and a new car on July 19 and July 24, respectively.
On Aug. 5, the neighbor on South Lehigh Avenue spoke with officers and informed that Bustin had just been let go from a job, had been having a “rough time” and that Bustin had been staying in his garage until he got back on his feet.
The neighbor stated that Bustin obtained a job, but “all of a sudden had a bunch of money,” and stopped going to work. The neighbor added that Bustin had told him that he had cashed in a 401K, purchased a car and cellphone, and had gotten an apartment above the former Flat Iron.
The neighbor also said Bustin told him that he had a “bank bag” where he carried all of his cash, and had given his girlfriend $500 for helping him. The neighbor allowed police to search the garage, where officers discovered receipts for a two-night stay at the Microtel on Elmira Street and Yale’s Music Shop in Athens Borough. Additionally, the neighbor showed officers texts by Bustin that stated that he was staying in an apartment outside Philadelphia.
On Aug. 8, officers spoke with the owner of the former Flat Iron, who told officers that Bustin had contacted him the day before and informed him Bustin no longer needed the apartment, and that his belongings would be removed that same day.
The owner offered to accompany officers to the apartment and was not sure if Bustin had in fact removed his belongings but was concerned that there were illegal substances or stolen property there.
Upon entering the room, officers observed in plain sight empty bags that matched the description of the bags that were used to store the stolen money, several items of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine, and other items that matched the descriptions of the items that had been taken in the burglary.
Officers then left the apartment to obtain a search warrant and returned to discover numerous additional items that had been stolen.
Bustin is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 8.
