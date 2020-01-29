Waverly trustees make tweaks to parking proposal

WAVERLY — After hearing from village residents two weeks ago and pulling out on formally making proposed parking changes law, Waverly trustees on Tuesday put forward some more tweaks to a few of the affected streets.
Specifically — with the new changes — the proposed law states that no parking would be allowed on the following portions of these roadways:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. This was previously no parking on the west side.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• On either side of Ball Street from Chemung to Spring streets. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the west side of Ball Street from Spring Street to the school building.
• The east side of Lincoln Street to Spring Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of Center Street to Spring Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
• The east side of Elliot Street.
Trustees also discussed further parking restrictions unrelated to the proposed law change such as disallowing parking 25 feet from a stop sign, five feet within a driveway and 15 feet within a fire hydrant — per what Trustee Andrew Aronstam called “standard rules of the road” according to his own research.
Village attorney Betty Keene noted that she would explore the board’s options as far as what would be required as far as signage and other issues related to parking safety regulation.
Trustees also expressed interest in exploring their options in utilizing some form of “California curbing,” which essentially would eliminate the greenspace — which on some streets is already destroyed — up to the sidewalks to allow for the certain streets to be wider and allow for more parking.
Village officials discussed the possibility of working with homeowners if they wanted to create that extra space on their street. However, since the greenspace is a village right-of-way, the one or more parking spaces that might be created would not be private spaces.
Trustees will look to discuss those issues further throughout their upcoming meetings. A public hearing for the tweaked law is expected to be scheduled at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.