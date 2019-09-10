SAYRE — Guthrie Oncology and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will host free blood cancer education presentations and dinners in Sayre and Corning.

The event in Corning will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and feature a presentation on advances in leukemia treatment by Guthrie Oncologist Rahul Gosain, MD.

The event in Sayre will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn and feature a presentation about hematological malignancies by Guthrie Oncologist Joyson Poulose, MD.

Each event will also feature a question and answer session and information about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society resources and services.

To register for the event in Corning, call 585-613-6292 or email sadie.szrama@lls.org. To register for the event in Sayre, call 610-276-3200, email megan.smith@lls.org or visit www.eiseverywhere.com/476613.

Load comments