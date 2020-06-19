SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Police Department announced that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a string of burglaries in Sayre and South Waverly boroughs on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, borough police informed the public that they were investigating a string of car break-ins and theft from motor vehicles in the area. Police warned residents of South Waverly and Sayre boroughs to lock all vehicles and homes and report any suspicious behavior to authorities.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sayre police informed the public that they had identified and arrested two persons involved in the thefts and thanked the public for their help and support in apprehending the suspects.
