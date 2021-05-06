TOWANDA BOROUGH — Some normalcy will be returning to the Bradford County Historical Society in the months ahead as the organization plans a 150th birthday bash for its membership before reopening its exhibits to the public and, in July, resuming its Friday Night at the Museum presentations.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCHS President Henry Farley said they could only welcome researchers by appointment into their research center while everything else was shut down. Although it gave them a chance to complete some HVAC work and repairs around the facility, Farley said it was difficult when it came to community events.
“We have people come from all over the world to that museum,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of requests for when we were going to be open, so we’re ready to go.”
Museum Curator and Manager Matt Carl will set a date for when the exhibitions will reopen, said Farley. This includes a rotating exhibit he created recognizing the BCHS’s 150th anniversary, which couldn’t be celebrated last year.
“It’s amazing what, since 1870, the Bradford County Historical Society has done in Bradford County,” said Farley.
When the Friday Night at the Museum presentations resume in July, which bring in an average crowd of 100 people, Farley said they will be ready to livestream and record the events.
Farley said it feels wonderful to be able to welcome the community back.
“It’s been a hard year to do things,” he said. But despite the challenges, he added, “I feel that we will be OK.”
The Bradford County Historical Society is housed in the old county jail at 109 Pine St. in Towanda Borough. Additional information will be posted to the BCHS’s website, bradfordhistory.com as plans develop.
