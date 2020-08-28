WAVERLY — The taxpayers of the Waverly Central School District now have another option for paying their school taxes. Beginning September 1, taxpayers may pay online using the Municipay system.

A link to the system will be on the district website. Municipay does collect a fee for payments. For a credit card payment, a charge of 2.65% (minimum $3.00) will be added and a flat fee of $1.50 will be charged for echeck transactions. The school district will not pay any fees, nor will they receive any of the assessments.

As in past years, the Chemung Canal bank will be collecting payments at any branch during normal banking hours. Payments by check can also be mailed to the district at 15 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892.

The district asks that taxpayers not take payments to the district office. Tax bills will be mailed on August 31. If anyone does not receive a bill, please call the Tax Collector, Pam Beard, at 565-2841.

Load comments