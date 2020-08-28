WAVERLY — The taxpayers of the Waverly Central School District now have another option for paying their school taxes. Beginning September 1, taxpayers may pay online using the Municipay system.
A link to the system will be on the district website. Municipay does collect a fee for payments. For a credit card payment, a charge of 2.65% (minimum $3.00) will be added and a flat fee of $1.50 will be charged for echeck transactions. The school district will not pay any fees, nor will they receive any of the assessments.
As in past years, the Chemung Canal bank will be collecting payments at any branch during normal banking hours. Payments by check can also be mailed to the district at 15 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892.
The district asks that taxpayers not take payments to the district office. Tax bills will be mailed on August 31. If anyone does not receive a bill, please call the Tax Collector, Pam Beard, at 565-2841.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.