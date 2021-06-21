TROY – On Sunday, Victory Church in Troy held its annual Man Day event for Father’s Day. The day featured a car show and burnout competition, with face painting and inflatables for the children. Everything was free for guests to enjoy, including hotdogs, drinks, and shaved ice.
Gearheads from across the county, state, and region came out to show off their vehicles. Church member Kevin Morgan was coordinating the car show registrations and said a total of 318 cars, trucks and motorcycles took part.
Old and new, large and small, foreign and domestic, rusted or in mint condition, the vehicles being shown represented a wide range of appreciation.
“Man Day is just a day to celebrate men and masculinity,” said Victory Church’s Pastor Josh Payne. “The healthiest thing we can do for families is to celebrate those men.”
Payne himself is a fanatic when it comes to fast cars, loud engines, and smoky tires, and he had vehicles of his own entered into both the show and the burnout competition.
“I’ve had a passion for cars my entire life,” said Payne in a video shown during the event. “I guess you could say it runs in my family, on both sides.”
In the video, Payne went on to explain that his grandfather on his father’s side was a service mechanic by day and operated a towing service after-hours, while his other grandfather was a diesel mechanic.
“Some of my earliest memories of turning a wrench and learning to work on cars was by his side,” said Payne of his mother’s father. “Really some of the best memories of my life.”
Payne also recalled hearing stories from his step-father about his 1969 Camaro and holding the flashlight for him while he worked on it.
“It just lit this fire and this passion on the inside of me for cars,” said Payne. “To build, to race, to wreck. A pride to buy my own car and take care of it.”
In addition to the 318 owners showing their vehicles, the church grounds swarmed with hundreds more in spectators, both members of Victory Church and guests.
Morgan wanted to thank everyone who came out for Man Day, as well as the dozens of church members who volunteered to direct traffic, serve food, conduct the burnouts, and more.
“It takes a huge team to make this happen,” said Morgan. “We couldn’t do it without everyone’s help.”
Pastor Payne connected Man Day back to the mission of the church, saying the point of the event is “to have fun, bring people together, (and) celebrate community ... At the end of the day though, it’s about one thing, and that’s lifting Jesus up as high as we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.