TOWANDA — Unhappy with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump after his second impeachment and his stance that Trump helped incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, the Bradford County Republican Committee voted to censure Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Monday.
“On March 1, 2021, at an emergency meeting called by Chairman Richard Harris, the Bradford County Republican Committee voted unanimously on a resolution to censure Senator Pat Toomey for his stance on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump,” a press release from the committee said.
The resolution adopted by the Bradford County Republican Committee began by “strongly (condemning) politically motivated violence experienced throughout our country and recently on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol.”
The committee then blasted Democrats for blaming Trump for the insurrection.
“WHEREAS, on January 13, 2021, the Democratic-Controlled United States House of Representatives, inappropriately casting blame on President Donald J. Trump for the actions of those violent actors on January 6, 2021, voted in favor of the passage of HR 24 (Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors),” the resolution states.
“In having no investigation of the facts, offering no witnesses this ‘hearing’ deprived President Trump of his Constitutional right to due process. Further, the allegation does not meet the bar of high crimes or misdemeanors.”
The committee then slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress for “having tried to convict our President of bogus alleged impeachable offenses since day one of his Presidency, making it a political priority when they took the majority in the House in 2019.”
The county Republican Party then turned its attention to Toomey.
“It is a matter of public record that Republican Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. on January 10, 2021 as quoted on NBC’s Meet the Press called on President Donald J. Trump to ‘resign and go away as soon as possible,’” the resolution reads. “It is a matter of public record that Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. on January 26, 2021 voted against an effort to dismiss former President Donald J. Trump’s second impeachment trial on the grounds that such actions against Donald J. Trump after he was out of office was unconstitutional.”
The committee then quoted Toomey as saying “there are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing an impeachment trial of a former President, but it is in my view constitutionally permissible” on Jan. 26.
According to the resolution, on “CNN’s State of the Union Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. said that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment was “clearly constitutional” and added “I stand by everything I’ve said. I still think the best outcome would have been for the president to resign.”
Toomey — along with six other Republicans and all Democrats in the Senate — then voted to convict Trump on Feb. 13. It was the most bi-partisan impeachment vote in American history, according to NPR.
“The Bradford County Republican Committee met on March 2, 2021 and discussed Senator Patrick J. Toomey’s recent actions; and WHEREAS, it is the conviction of the Bradford County Republican Committee that proceeding with articles of impeachment against a President who is already out of office was constitutionally infirm and a purely self-serving vindictive and punitive action by those with establishment political objectives,” the resolution said.
“It is the conviction of the Bradford County Republican Committee that the asserted grounds for impeachment were utterly without merit and were an absurdity to pursue, a waste of working Americans’ time and money,” the county Republican group continued.
The group then claimed Toomey voted to convict Trump “in a complete sham of an impeachment trial (that) was based in no sound constitutional principles and inconsistent with the values upon which we supported him for office.”
“Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. betrayed the country, the constitution, his oath of office and the Republican Party,” the group said.
“In consideration of the remarks and actions of Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. as stated above, and following from our formal deliberation, we as a committee agree and declare that Senator Patrick J. Toomey, Jr. warrants and shall incur the penalty of CENSURE, and further we declare such penalty is now imposed by this lawfully convened body — The Bradford County Republican Committee of Pennsylvania. CENSURE is decreed and so moved, this day, March 2, 2021.”
The Pennsylvania Republican Party voted this week to “rebuke” Toomey but did not vote to censure him on the state level.
Toomey, who is not running for re-election, issued a statement following the conclusion of Trump’s second impeachment trial.
“President Donald Trump’s defense team made several accurate observations at the impeachment trial. Many elected Democrats did want to impeach President Trump from the moment he won the 2016 election. The mainstream media was unrelentingly biased and hostile to the president. Both often overlooked violent riots when perpetrated in favor of causes they found sympathetic last summer,” Toomey said.
“However, these facts do not make President Trump’s conduct in response to losing the 2020 election acceptable. He began with dishonest, systematic attempts to convince supporters that he had won. His lawful, but unsuccessful, legal challenges failed due to lack of evidence. Then, he applied intense pressure on state and local officials to reverse the election outcomes in their states.”
Toomey then spoke about the unprecedented events of Jan. 6.
“When these efforts failed, President Trump summoned thousands to Washington, D.C. and inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud. He urged the mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the Vice President from formally certifying the results of the presidential election. All of this to hold on to power despite having legitimately lost,” Toomey said.
“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful. A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders’ greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution,” Toomey continued.
“I was one of the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, in part because of the many accomplishments of his administration. Unfortunately, his behavior after the election betrayed the confidence millions of us placed in him. His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.”
