TIOGA — Tioga Central Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton brought some exceptionally good news to the school board this week before expressing his displeasure with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.
“I am pleased to report that our score for fiscal stress — how we budget and manage our money — is a perfect zero. We have no fiscal stress — zero, zip, nada,” he said.
Hamilton noted that the district’s fiscal stress score has been dropping since 2017 despite an increasing environmental stress score, which measures factors such as students in poverty and difficulty finding specially-certified teachers.
“We have reduced our fiscal stress numbers two years in a row by being highly effective and fiscally conservative,” he added.
And that perfect fiscal stress score is one that Hamilton would like to keep as he spoke out against the governor’s proposed funding mechanisms for education in his new spending plan proposal, which includes an $826 million, or 3 percent, increase in school aid.
As the superintendent explained, while the increase in education funding is welcome, it’s too early to tell which districts would see an increase in aid. He also noted that Gov. Cuomo is attempting to change the way that schools are funded — another idea that Hamilton opposed.
“The governor is once again proposing a shift of funding away from categorial aid, such as transportation and textbooks, to put more funds into foundation aid,” he stated. “(Gov. Cuomo) is also proposing that the remaining categorical aid not integrated into foundation aid be grouped into a ‘services aid’ formula and capped at the higher of 2 percent or the rate of inflation just like the tax cap formula. It wasn’t a good idea then, and it’s not a good idea now.”
Foundation aid is the main source of funding that school districts receive from the state.
“While an increase in aid is welcomed, this proposal falls below the recommendation of the New York State School Boards Association and other education advocacy groups who were collectively requesting a $1.6 billion increase,” Hamilton said. “In recent history, the governor’s budget has typically been the lower of the initial proposals and the adopted budget has generally been a bit higher.”
Hamilton also noted that the spending plan does not describe what a “high needs school” is.
“This may or may not be beneficial to Tioga Central, because the foundation aid formula has many intricate mechanisms that drive money towards specific districts and regions,” he said. “I am also concerned about the impact of collapsing and putting an artificial cap on categorical aid. These have historically been paid to compensate for actual services provided to students which allows us to be flexible from year to year based on needs.
“Transportation in particular is critical to rural districts with large geographic areas to serve,” Hamilton continued. “Freezing these aid categories would limit our ability to respond to changing needs and force us to keep relatively high levels of service when we do not need them just to ensure we don’t lose future aid. We will have to wait to see the school aid runs to get a clearer picture of what this will mean for Tioga.”
Negotiations between Gov. Cuomo and the state legislature surrounding the budget are ongoing.
