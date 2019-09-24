HARRISBURG — In an effort to better inform area gun owners regarding their rights under state law, State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) and Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) will co-host a concealed carry seminar in Susquehanna County on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The free event will take place at the Hop Bottom Hose Company, South Center Street in Hop Bottom, starting at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
“These seminars allow gun owners to learn exactly what their rights are under Pennsylvania law and ask any questions they may have about them,” said Pickett. “I am pleased to once again be able to co-host one of these events in our region, which are always well attended.”
Presentations will be made by Susquehanna County Sheriff Lance Benedict and Susquehanna County District Attorney Marion O’Malley, who will share information about the state’s firearms laws and the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if necessary when threatened by an armed intruder.
“This seminar is a great opportunity for concealed carry permit holders and residents interested in obtaining a permit to become informed and educated on the process, as well as remain aware of their rights as gun owners,” said Fritz.
Registration is required for this event and can be made by going online at www.RepPickett.com or www.RepFritz.com, or by calling Pickett’s Towanda office at 570-265-3124 or Fritz’s Montrose office at 570-278-3374. Seating is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.