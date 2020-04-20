SAYRE — Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin has passed away at the age of 59, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman on Sunday.
Carman pronounced Bustin dead at 5:39 p.m. at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Bustin served as Commissioner in Bradford County since March of 2015 when he was appointed to finish former Commissioner Mark Smith’s term by Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne. Bustin retained the seat after the 2019 elections.
“I love the guy — he was the best,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “He was a friend, his whole family, they’re good people.”
Bustin, a Democrat in a heavily red area, had a strong relationship with his Republican co-commissioners, according to McLinko.
“I worked with him every day. There’s all of that Republican and Democrat crap at the national level but we always worked together well here,” McLinko said. “He’s been doing terrific with the whole COVID situation, I looked forward to seeing him every day.”
Bustin served as a firefighter and EMT in the county before his work as a commissioner.
He also served on numerous community boards of directors including Endless Mountains Transportation Authority, NY-Penn Leadership and Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services and more.
“He just woke up every day and tried to make the county a better place,” McLinko added. “We’re devastated.”
Bustin’s position as commissioner will be filled by judge appointment at a later date.
