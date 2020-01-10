ATHENS — A second 18-year-old teen was recently charged after his involvement in an incident where five students trespassed at all three Valley high schools.
Kyle M. Sands, of Athens, was charged with summary offenses of criminal trespass, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct for his role in the incident, which occurred on Dec. 10.
During the incident, Sands and four other high school students entered the high schools of Waverly, Athens and Sayre through entrances not authorized for students, and was involved in disturbance that disrupted classes at the Athens High School.
Sands was issued fines for his role in the incident.
