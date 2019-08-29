Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Samantha Dean, 30, Laceyville, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Dean will be sentenced on a Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dean following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on May 6, 2019.
Levi Sutton, 25, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sutton will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense on March 11, 2019.
Gordon Crawford, 27, Wysox, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Crawford will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham and Wysox Townships on April 12, 2019 and April 15, 2019.
Carl Button III, 47, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Accident Involving damage to Vehicle/Properties, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Driving while DUI Suspended, a summary offense. Button will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Button following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on March 18, 2019.
Marselles Rutledge, 38, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Rutledge will be sentenced on Sept. 30, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Rutledge for the offense on Oct. 9, 2009.
Ronald Lucore, 32, James City, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Lucore will be sentenced by video sentencing. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lucore for the offense on Dec. 7, 2019.
Matthew Spallone, 32, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Spallone will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Spallone for the offense on June 13, 2019.
Bonnie Goble, 52, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, both are misdemeanors of the third degree. Goble will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Goble for the offenses on March 18, 2019.
Richard Vargson, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Vargson will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vargson for the offenses on Feb. 1, 2019 and May 20, 2019.
Luke Mosier, 29, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Mosier will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Police arrested Mosier for the offense on Dec. 3, 2018.
Gevonta Nowell, 19, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Conspiracy to Commit Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Nowell will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nowell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Samantha Smith, 21, Athens, charged with the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of six months. While on probation Smith will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Smith must perform 40 hours of community service. The Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in Feb. 28, 2019, for the offense in South Waverly Borough.
Hannah Wilcox, 24, Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, charged with the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Wilcox will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Wilcox must perform 40 hours of community service. The Troy Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 25, 2019, for the offense in Troy Borough.
