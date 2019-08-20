SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will be taking advantage of some available technology this school year as they are implementing a new alert system for students and parents.
The district will be using SMS text messaging to alert students and parents of things that are happening, according to Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick.
“We are just happy to be able to use the technology, and it feels like most people communicate through text. Obviously, we send calls to cell phones too, but texts seem to be people’s preferred way of communicating,” said Handrick of the system known as Skylert.
Handrick explained to the school board at Monday’s meeting that it will probably be mid-to-late September before the district has all the information — including the cell phone numbers of all district parents — to begin the service.
Parents will have the option to either opt-in or opt-out of the new service.
“It could be anything from an emergency situation. It could be to remind people when we have an early dismissal before Thanksgiving or Christmas. It could be to remind people of an open house,” Handrick said. “It’s just to communicate better with our parents and we’re hoping to use this as a way to make sure everybody knows what’s going on”
In other news:
- The school board congratulated Emily Chilson for recently completing her Silver Award for Girl Scouts. Chilson constructed a gaga pit at Round Top Park in Athens.
- The school board announced that longtime coach Rich Schmidt will be added to the Robert B. Redman Wall of Fame during Homecoming ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 14.
- Gavin McCutcheon was named assistant varsity wrestling coach and Elyse Skerpon was approved as a volunteer girls soccer coach at Monday’s meeting.
