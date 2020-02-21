Tioga County sheriff holds presentation on SRO for TCSD

TIOGA — The Tioga Central School Board this week continued its discussion of adding a school resource officer (SRO) by hosting Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard, who worked with the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District when it recently added an SRO.
“With Spencer, we were kind of lucky with the way that worked out,” Howard said. “They had contacted me about wanting an SRO. I went and talked to the board, and they were lucky in the fact that I had a sergeant who had just retired who lives right next to the school.”
The cost to the district, if the board opted to look at obtaining an SRO from the sheriff’s office, would be $35,000, he explained. The district would pay the county, which in turn would pay the SRO.
“The SRO works for me. He doesn’t work for the school. He works at the school,” Howard said. “So he would have to follow all of our rules and regulations and do all of our training and curriculum.”
The SRO would be checked in on by the county several times a week, and at the end of every day, the officer would send a daily report sheet to the sheriff’s office.
The officer would be armed, but would not be dressed in a traditional police uniform — but instead would be dressed more casually.
“The SRO is there when the buses get there until when the buses leave,” Howard said. “He does not leave the school. Even if there’s, for a example, like a robbery down the street. His job is at the school.”
Two weeks ago, the school board heard a presentation from KST Consultants, a security services agency that provides SROs to other districts in the state. The cost for that SRO would be $60,000.
A main caveat, however, is that the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office does not have any retirements coming up in the near future that could be recommended to Tioga for SRO, Howard explained. But he expected a good candidate to become available in the next 10 to 12 months.
The board made no formal action regarding the formation of an SRO position during their meeting this week as they continue to discuss the matter.
