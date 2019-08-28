WAVERLY — Village trustees on Tuesday approved the low bid with one alternate for work on the extensive Waverly Glen Park upgrade project.
Specifically, the first phase of work that municipal officials approved involved the replacement of the bathroom at the glen, as well as the refurbishing of the park’s large pavilion. The alternate portion of the work, which was approved by the board of trustees, includes the construction of a storage room at the park.
In total, the low bid, which was submitted by Walsh and Sons Construction of Vestal, came in at $295,262.
One other contractor, Marchuska Brothers Construction of Endicott, also submitted a bid for the project, which came out to $455,000.
There was a second alternate listed on the bids for interior fixtures and finishes to the structures, but the board opted to perform that work in-house.
Thanks to a grant from the state that made the project possible, 75 percent of the work will be paid for via that grant. The remaining 25 percent will be paid by the village, which will include work of in-kind services.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that those in-kind services that municipal employees will perform includes the demolition and removal of the park’s existing bathroom and the concrete flooring of the large pavilion.
“We get credit for those services for our match for the state,” he said. “There’s a formula that the state uses. We document our employees’ salaries, use of equipment and trucks — all that stuff — and we get credit for that.”
Meanwhile, the contractor will “take the big pavilion apart and remove it from the site,” Ayres said. “It’s going to be totally cleaned. New metal is going to be placed where it needs to be. The contractor will be pour in the new concrete, and then rebuild the pavilion once it’s all refurbished.”
The mayor added that the Leprino Foundation and the Truman-Faulkner Foundation have already donated $25,000 each to the project, and the village has been fundraising for months to help alleviate the costs of the local portion of the endeavor.
Ayres noted that the bathroom is expected to be completed before the winter, while the pavilion could be completed by next spring.
