OWEGO — The Tioga County Planning Board Wednesday was split on a decision to disapprove a proposed solar farm project in the Town of Nichols, sending the final approval determination to the local planning board.
In particular, the project would involve a 4.5 mega watt solar-voltaic array on 20 acres of a 158 acre parcel on the north side of Smith Creek Road, and offer utility discounts to roughly 400 nearby homes.
It was noted that roughly one acre of ground disturbance would take place as a result of the project, mostly due to the slope of the parcel.
Additionally, the Lodestar Energy project would connect to the NYSEG electrical grid, and provide critical battery storage to the utility infrastructure in terms of regulating voltage.
While located adjacent to the county’s agricultural farmland protection district, the parcel itself is included within the Town of Nichols’ own farmland protection district.
Further, the parcel is designated as “less than favorable” soil quality, and “medium priority” farmland.
After discussion revolved around soil quality and preservation of agricultural land, a motion was made by board member Tim Pollard to disapprove the solar system proposal the corresponding site plan review.
That motion was seconded by board member Pam Moore.
County Planning Director Elaine Jardine clarified to the board that when voting on a motion to disapprove the project, a “yes” vote is in disapproval, and a “no” vote is in approval.
Votes were split five-to-five, as board member Art Cassiola was excused from Wednesday’s meeting.
Voting “yes” were Pollard, Moore, Grady Updyke, Mike Reynolds and Georgeanne Eckley.
Voting “no” were Doug Chrzanowski, John Current, Chelsea Robertson, Rawley Filbin and Tim Goodrich.
Being that the project was disapproved by county planning board members, it will take a supermajority vote of the Town of Nichols Planning Board in order for the project to go forward.
It should be noted that not receiving an approval from the county planning board effectively means that the board did not review the proposal.
As Jardine explained in a previous meeting: “It’s non-action. It basically means that this board never saw it and didn’t consider it — that’s the way it works in New York state.”
