HARRISBURG — A resolution designating October as Life Insurance Awareness Month in Pennsylvania, sponsored by Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna), was unanimously adopted by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
As chair of the House Insurance Committee, Pickett’s hope is that House Resolution 563 helps state residents understand the importance of investing in a life insurance policy.
“During Life Insurance Awareness Month, the House of Representatives encourages Pennsylvania consumers to think about their need for life insurance protection, seek advice from a qualified insurance professional and take the actions necessary to achieve a financially secure future for their loved ones,” said Pickett.
