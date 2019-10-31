NICHOLS — This week, the Nichols Village Board adopted policies to bring the municipality into compliance after a recent New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery audit.
According to Mayor Leslie Pelotte, GOSR officials conducted a three hour audit going through paperwork regarding Community Rising projects.
“They came back with recommendations,” Pelotte said. “Basically, they want written policies on record retention that says you keep certain records permanently, others are kept (certain number of years) — there’s a schedule.”
“To be honest with you, we may have had it, but if its upstairs in the village hall I wasn’t going to go through all those boxes,” she continued.
“The other thing they wanted was a financial management policy and procedures,” Pelotte explained. “Basically, this is just how we do things, but in writing. That’s all this is.”
“I have this stuff, I just don’t have it writing, and they wanted it in writing,” she said.
Pelotte noted that she was keeping project accounting on paper.
“They don’t like that,” she said. “They want it in an Excel spreadsheet or some type of accounting software. It’s the exact same thing that I have on paper.”
To comply with GOSR audit recommendations, the board unanimously adapted the appropriate policies.
“I sent them, and GOSR said they’re fine,” she said.
In other municipal business, Pelotte said the initial test of the village emergency evacuation siren revealed that it was not at the appropriate volume.
A decibel meter illustrated that the output was nowhere near the advertised level.
Pelotte said the village is working with project engineers and the siren company to make sure it is loud enough, since it was difficult for some to hear it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.