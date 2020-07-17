SPENCER — Tuesday night’s meeting of the Spencer Town Board began with an update on bridge repairs.
Box culverts have already been set for Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue, and work on backfilling these sites has begun. Hulbert Hollow is the next bridge up for repair. Work on this bridge has been put out to bid.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson related that the 12-ton limit signage on the East Hill Road bridge needs to be removed due to recent inspection. The inspectors said that the bridge should not have a weight limit. The sign has been used to prevent large tractor-trailers from traveling on that road which comes down to one lane.
The sign could be moved to pertain to the road itself and not the bridge, but due to cost and labor, the town board decided to just remove the sign for now.
The vacancy on the Town Board will be up for election in November. The current board members nominated Aaron Decker to run for the position. Even if elected in November, his term would begin next year and he would need to run again in the November 2021 election for a full four-year term.
To fill the vacancy for the rest of this year, the board can appoint someone to the position. Decker is under consideration for appointment, and the board would like him to attend the next meeting in August so they can talk to him and possibly appoint him.
Erosion has prioritized repairs on Hart Road which needs to be fixed before the winter season. The board authorized HUNT Engineering to engineer and begin work on Hart Road. Detours from these repairs were discussed but tabled for the next meeting.
The meeting closed with Fulkerson opening bids for gravel pits. The same companies contracted last year, Angelo Sand & Gravel and H. L. Robinson Sand & Gravel, were chosen this year due to convenient locations.
