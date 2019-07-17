ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Supervisors on Tuesday hosted a public hearing to give residents an opportunity to go over the new map of the municipality’s floodplain.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently worked with an engineer and revised the map for the township’s floodplain, and it includes a considerable amount of added structures.
Specifically, the new map adds 60 more structures to the already 158 facilities located in the floodplain in the township while also removing three structures from the floodplain.
“In some of the areas I looked at, it looks like (FEMA) is raising the base flood elevation by approximately a foot,” township zoning officer Ed Reid said. “But not all of the structures are homes — some are sheds, garages, pole barns — things like that.”
Reid noted that most of the structures are located in the Desisti Trailer Court off of Thomas Avenue, which is now located in the floodplain.
“We’re in the 90-day appeal process as we speak,” he said. “If anyone wants to appeal, they actually have to supply us with scientific data. They can’t just say ‘I didn’t get flooded so why am I in a flood zone?’ They have to supply scientific data, and then we have to send that off to FEMA, who may dispute it.”
Reid explained that finalized maps could be released by spring of 2020, but, in any case, the township will have look at its floodplain ordinance for possible changes.
Anyone who has specific questions regarding the map or is looking for more information is encouraged to contact Reid at the township building at (570) 888-2325.
