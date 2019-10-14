Dale Allis to Keith Clark, Michelle Clark and Dale C. Clark of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Melba Campbell to Brian G. Glover Jr. of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $149,000.
Daniel B. Golden and Nicole S. Golden to Gordon C. Whitney and Paula Whitney of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $120,000.
Dennis F. Moody and Jennifer T. Moody to Mark Havens of Mesa, Arizona, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $28,500.
Thomas E. Schrader and Margaret L. Schrader to Mark Daloisio and Jill Daloisio of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $214,900.
Timothy E. Burke to Timothy E. Burke and Jennifer L. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Talos Petroleum LLC and Stone Energy Corporation (FKA) to Repsol Oil & Gas USA of Horseheads, New York, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Dawn M. Marlatt to David Morganstern of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $132,500.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Lynn M. Barr and Lynn Welch (AKA) to US Bank As Trustee For Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass Through Certificate of Tempe, Arizona, for property in Towanda Township for $3,141.98.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Craig S. Jayne to M&T Bank of Buffalo, New York, for property in Wells Township for $1,084.16.
John M. Coyle, Sharlene H. Coyle and Margaret Lorraine Coyle Pritner to Brian Mitchell and Carla Mitchell of Chadford, Pennsylvania, for property in Albany Township for $250,000.
Edward F. Mackowski to Happy Grass LLC of Trumbull, Connecticut, for property in Wells Township for $1.
Edward F. Mackowski to Happy Grass LLC of Trumbull, Connecticut, for property in Wells Township for $1.
Edward Mackowski to Happy Grass LLC of Trumbull, Connecticut, for property in Wells Township for $1.
Herbert Brown III Administrator, Lynmarie Castle Administrator, Herbert Brown II Estate and Herbert W. Brown III (AKA) to Deanna Oliver of Ulster for property in Smithfield Township for $31,000.
Robert Guglielmo and Anna Marie Guglielmo to Vincent V. Capaldi and Maureen T. Capaldi of Levittown for property in Standing Stone Township for $138,900.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix, Scott Wilcox Estate, Scott Lee Wilcox (AKA) and Scott L. Wilcox (AKA) to John Centrella Jr. of Falls, Pennsylvania, for property in Burlington Township for $145,000.
Michael R. Williams and Sheila K. Williams to 505 Davisville Road of Richboro, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $195,000.
Cathi Clements to Liza Henderson of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $229,000.
Mary Jane Mohn Executrix, Randall Keith Mohn Estate, Randall K. Mohn (AKA) and Randall Mohn (AKA) to Randall K. Mohn and Maryjane Mohn Revocable Trust, Randall K. Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Revocable Trust and Mary Jane Mohn Trustee of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Randall K. Mohn and Maryjane Mohn Revocable Trust, Randall K. Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Revocable Trust, Mary Jane Mohn Trustee and Mary Jane Mohn to Mary Jane Mohn of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.