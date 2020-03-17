ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday issued an executive order to delay village elections until the April 28 primary election date.
“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”
The announcement means that the Village of Waverly’s election scheduled for Wednesday will be postponed.
Four people are campaigning to fill three two-year positions on the Village of Waverly Board of Trustees in the municipal elections.
Residents Thomas Bellinger and Kyle Burns will be on the ballot, while incumbent Kevin Sweeney and resident Keith Correll are mounting write-in campaigns.
