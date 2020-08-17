WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County Correctional Facility inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 last month has been retested three times, and all retests have come back negative.
Warden Donald Stewart highlighted the results as part of his monthly report to the county’s Prison Board Thursday morning.
On July 8, the jail was notified that a man had tested positive for COVID-19 after he had transferred from the jail to a rehabilitation facility on June 29. In response, the jail quarantined its 125 inmates and tested all inmates and employees.
Following testing, Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who is also the jail’s public information officer, reported that one female inmate had tested positive for COVID-19, but that officials were doubtful about the accuracy of the test since she had been in the prison for a year. That prisoner remained in quarantine until she was cleared.
As a precautionary measure to help safeguard against the virus, the jail quarantines inmates for 14 days upon arrival. Inmates must also have their temperatures taken and undergo a visual check three times a week, while employees are required to have their temperatures taken every day before starting their shifts.
In the case of the former inmate whose positive test initiated the lockdown, officials said he didn’t appear to have any symptoms during his time at the jail.
Before this most recent scare, in March an inmate from outside of the region tested positive for COVID-19. He had admitted to police that he had previous exposure to the coronavirus upon his arrest, and was kept in quarantine after arriving at the jail. That positive case was reported along with another of one of the jail’s medical providers through PrimeCareMedical, Inc. out of Harrisburg. The provider tested positive after meeting with multiple inmates, who were then closely monitored.
