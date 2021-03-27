SAYRE — Guthrie has vaccinated more than 10,000 patients in the fight against COVID-19, but now the healthcare organization is urging more residents to sign up for their shots.
“As community vaccination efforts continue, vaccine sites throughout the region have experienced a drop off in the number of appointments being scheduled,” a press release from Guthrie officials said Friday.
Dr. Michael Scalzone, who is Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer, said that while the country has taken great strides against the virus, there is more work to do.
“While the country has now given about 110 million doses of vaccine, and a significant portion of the population has completed their vaccine series, there is still more work to be done to help slow the spread of the virus,” Scalzone said.
According to the press release, the decrease in appointments being made is thought in part to be due to community members seeking out and waiting for a certain brand of vaccine to become available.
“You could be waiting for a particular brand of vaccine that may not be available for weeks,” Scalzone said. “During that time, the virus will spread, and you and your family may be exposed. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to get an appointment as soon as possible.”
Guthrie currently has vaccine appointments available. For more information on who is eligible and how to sign up, visit guthrie.org.
