TOWANDA — The number of deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus made a significant jump over the last two days in Bradford County.
The county added six deaths since Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 38.
Bradford County also added 39 confirmed cases of COVID since Sunday. There have now been 1,686 confirmed cases since March.
There are also 236 cases that are considered probable by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Sayre (18840) now has 348 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases.
Athens (18810) has 216 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 110 (up 4)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 65 (no change)
• Gillett — 120 (up 7)
• Milan — 30 (up 2)
• Monroeton — 44 (up 5)
• New Albany — 23 cases (no change)
• Rome — 50 (up 2)
• Towanda — 232 (up 2)
• Troy — 183 (up 3)
• Ulster — 71 (no change)
• Wyalusing — 79 (up 2)
• Wysox — 27 (up 2)
Tioga County, Pa. locations of note:
• Wellsboro — 303 cases (up 11)
• Mansfield — 107 cases (up 10)
• Westfield — 75 cases (up 7)
• Blossburg — 56 cases (up 3)
• Millerton — 56 cases (up 6)
Across the border in New York, Chemung County has lost four more residents due to complications from the virus since Sunday.
There have now been 45 deaths in Chemung County, which has added 98 cases over the last two days.
The county is now up to 3,171 confirmed cases, with 205 of those cases considered active.
There are currently 42 county residents hospitalized as they fight the virus, while 2,921 residents have recovered.
Tioga County has added 43 confirmed cases of the virus since Sunday.
There have now been 1,170 confirmed cases in the county, which reported 944 recoveries and 172 active cases.
The county also reported 422 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
There have been 54 deaths related to the virus in the county.
According to a press release from Tioga County, N.Y., the New York State Department of Health, Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie, and The Village of Waverly are responding to an increase in cases in Waverly.
As part of its public health outreach, the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health encourage individuals who have had a recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has attended large gatherings and who did not take proper precautions such as wearing a mask or face covering or maintaining a social distance of six feet, to be tested.
A rapid testing site has been established to increase testing capacity for the region. Test samples will be processed onsite and results will be available the same day. Additional samples may be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Once tested you will be asked to quarantine until the results come back. If the results are positive, you will be issued an isolation order from Tioga County Public Health, or your local health department.
The New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health have arranged for testing to be held at the Waverly Village Hall at 32 Ithaca Street, Waverly, NY 14892 on the following dates:
• Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Friday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
You DO NOT have to be a Tioga County resident, but either way you MUST pre-register! Appointments can be made at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. Those we are unable to pre-register electronically may call us at 607-687-8600. Please plan to report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.
