WAVERLY — As Tioga County begins to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire state, the Village of Waverly announced on its Facebook page that the Village Hall will be open to the public starting Monday, May 18.
“Effective May 18, the Village Hall will be open to the public. The meeting rooms and community room will continue to be closed to the public,” the Facebook post said. “The main doors on the Ithaca Street side of the building will be open Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The Village Police Department is also open to the public with restrictions.”
According to the Facebook post all individuals entering any Village of Waverly building and/or facility will be required to:
- Wear a protective mask or face covering; face masks will be available at the entrance to each building/facility should a person not have their own
- Disinfect their hands using hand sanitizer that will be located at the entrance to each building/facility
- All employees and officials of the Village of Waverly must follow public health guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19.
Village employees must, at a minimum:
- Maintain social distancing (six feet apart) and wear face coverings when in contact with another employee or village resident; minimize in-person contacts when possible (ex: phone contact instead of face-to-face meeting)
- When at work, ride one person to a work vehicle, unless the situation is an emergency
- Washing of hands and use of hand sanitizer multiple times during the day, especially when entering and/or re-entering the work place and at the beginning and end of a work day
- Wipe down frequently used and touched items in your work space, such as phone, calculator and computer keyboard, multiple times per day, especially if someone else has used them and always at the beginning and end of the work day, this also applies to Village work vehicles
- NOT report to work if feeling sick or have symptoms, report any illness or symptoms to your group leader/supervisor as soon as possible
“These actions are being implemented to help protect your health, the health of your co-workers, the health of the residents of the Village of Waverly and to reduce the risk of transmission and infection. The Village of Waverly is here to help and working together will make us all safer. I and all of the trustees appreciate your efforts,” Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres said in the Facebook post.
