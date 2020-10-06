The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chemung County surpassed 500 over the weekend, as the 54 new cases brought the total to 548.
There are currently 117 active cases in the county.
Six people have died due to complications of coronavirus, and nine are currently hospitalized.
Chemung County officials are encouraging people to answer their phones and ensure their voicemails are not full, in case they need to be contacted for tracing purposes.
Tioga County reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
Of the 297 total cases, 65 are currently active.
The death toll related to coronavirus in Tioga County is 26, and 206 people have recovered.
Additionally, the Town of Owego’s highway department is currently closed due to a potential COVID-19 case.
Over 469,000 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly 33,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, Bradford County reported 66 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total to 22
The county has also reported 17 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 55 cases are the most in the county.
There have also been 13 cases in Athens, 16 in Gillett, five in Milan and nine in Ulster.
In other parts of the county, Canton has seen a total of 30 cases, and Troy has seen 28. Towanda has reported 23 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Five Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19. The county reported two deaths last week, according to the state Department of Health.
Nearly 159,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,200 have died due to complications of the virus.
