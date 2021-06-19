SAYRE — The inaugural Penn-York Valley Fishing Derby will be taking place on Saturday, July 3 at the Sayre Pond on Brock Street.
This event was planned and organized by the business associations of Sayre, Athens and Waverly.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the derby, with fishing taking place from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Prizes will be presented to the winners of each age group between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
Co-chair for the event Kelly McElhaney, owner of the Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center in Sayre, said that the derby was born of the desire to get kids back outside and having fun in the wake of the pandemic.
“Our kids have been cooped up for 17 months with the pandemic,” said McElhaney. “As a community we know how important it is to invest in our kids.”
She went on to say that this event brought the three business associations together for a common goal of providing opportunities and activities close to home for local youth in the Valley.
The other fishing derby co-chair, Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles, echoed this goal of unity and togetherness.
“The Valley business associations got together and they wanted to do something for the Valley,” said Knolles. “Something to bring people in, show them just how things work in the Valley, how we can work together.”
He went on to say that he suggested the fishing derby as an event after other ideas got be be too much to take on.
“They had some great ideas about a triathlon, or a half marathon, or something like that,” said Knolles. “That started to get real complicated.”
Knolles has had experience with fishing derbies in the past, and he’s seen them be successful community events.
“We used to do one at Spencer with the Lions Club and it was a great day for kids,” said Knolles.
According to McElhaney, the project has had smooth sailing for the most part.
“All the of the working elements here have come together and been helpful in getting our permits issued without any problems,” said McElhaney. “It’s been nothing but supportive.
“Our biggest hurdle has honestly been trying to find individuals who wanted to sponsor,” McElhaney continued, “and that was a perceived hurdle; as usual, the businesses in the communities stepped up.”
Open to all area children between the ages of 3 and 14, the derby will include three groups: 3 to 6, 7 to 10, and 11 to 14 years of age. Participation is free, but children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the event will include information and presentations about fishing and conservation.
McElhaney said that she looks forward to seeing Valley children get outside, have fun, and experience a piece of nature. She’s also excited “that we’re going to be able to have everyone in one place.”
“It’s just gonna be a great morning,” said Knolles. “Three or four hours of just good wholesome fun in the Valley.”
Any business or individual interested in being a sponsor for this event should contact McElhaney at kmcelhaney1@gmail.com.
