Theft
David Covey, 50, of Sayre, was charged with a misdemeanor for theft for stealing 12 guns valued at $360 from a former employer.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw security camera footage of Covey taking the magazines before speaking with him on Sept. 11. According to an officer, Covey admitted to stealing and said that he did it because he wasn’t getting paid.
Since meeting with police, the guns have been returned to the business of employment. A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.
Drug crime
Bronwen Vincent, 51, of Mansfield, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-first offense.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer was dispatched to the Athens Dandy Mini Mart at 5:06 p.m. on May 30 in regards to a woman slumped over in her running car. The officer reported that Vincent was having difficulty breathing and was unresponsive. At that time, members of the Athens Township Fire Company and Greater Valley EMS arrived on scene. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital later confirmed that Vincent overdosed on amphetamine.
PSP found loose drug paraphernalia in the front passenger seat of the car, and a backpack containing sublingual film strips, small wax paper bags containing a white powdery substance, a small plastic back of marijuana intended for personal use, a small wallet and NARCAN nasal spray.
Vincent’s preliminary hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Drug use/possession
Arthur Barrett, 54, of Sayre, was charged with a misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Athens Township Police Department said that a trooper was dispatched to Murray Creek Road in response to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 29. The officer noted that when he asked Barrett and the other occupant of the car if they were aware that they were on private property, Barrett said yes but they were only there to hang out and enjoy the scenery.
When asked for a license and registration, Barrett opened the middle console where the officer quickly caught sight of two dirty spoons and a hollowed-out pen. Barrett admitted that there was a broken glass smoking device under his seat after the officer asked if there was any other drug-related paraphernalia in the car.
The officer asked Barrett to speak with him outside his vehicle and as he stepped out, the officer noticed a hypodermic needle in plain view stuck in the bottom of the driver’s seat.
A vehicle search resulted in finding a clear bag of crystal methamphetamine. Barrett stated that the drugs were his and that he attempted to hide everything under the front driver’s seat when he saw the patrol car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 24.
DUI
Ashley Shinault, 34, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-schedule 1-first offense, endangering welfare of a child, driving with an expired inspection certificate and a viol sound level, and failure to use turn signals properly.
The Athens Township Police Department said that on a routine patrol on Frank Street, officers pulled up behind Shinault’s vehicle as she sat at the stop sign for an “unreasonable amount of time” and took a right turn onto Harris Street, only turning on her signal after the turn.
The officers said that when they pulled the vehicle over, Shinault and the other occupant appeared nervous, spoke quickly, and couldn’t sit still. They were both demonstrating various abnormal behaviors when dispatch advised the officers that both of them had suspended driver’s licenses.
One of the officers asked them to exit the vehicle and let them know what the car had to be towed. Shinault retrieved her 1-year-old child from the carseat in the back and grabbed her purse from on top of the cupholders in-between the front seat, revealing plastic baggies with a rocky crystal-like substance.
The substance was later weighed at 4.7 grams and was field tested positive for methamphetamine. As the officer picked up the baggies, Shinault rushed over and yelled that it was an illegal search and that the drugs didn’t belong to her.
A search of her purse revealed a glass meth pipe with residue. Shinault was placed into custody and the child was left in the care of the other vehicle occupant.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Retail theft
Kayla Gallagher, 25, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor for retail theft for stealing $56.13 worth of paint from Walmart in Athens Township on Oct. 2.
The Athens Township Police Department said that Gallagher has one prior conviction of retail theft, making this a repeated offense.
Gallagher’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24.
